It's Official—Michelle Obama Is Fur Free

After French First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy assured animal rights organization PETA that she no longer wears real fur, Michelle Obama followed suit. "She does not wear fur," White House Deputy Press Officer Semonti Mustaphi confirmed to us in an email this afternoon. When these two style icons get together, we've noticed they have a habit of dressing alike. Now it's clear that they're also in agreement when it comes to an anti-fur stance.

