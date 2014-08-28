It's Official! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Married

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally tied the knot! The couple, who have been together for nine years and have six children, said their "I dos" in Correns, France, on Saturday. A representative for the couple confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

Jolie and Pitt, who became engaged in 2012, wed in a chapel at Château Miraval, the estate and vineyard they've owned since 2008. The private ceremony, which was attended by family and friends, was a family affair. Maddox, 13, and Pax, 11, the couple's oldest children, walked Jolie down the aisle, while Zahara, 9, and Vivienne, 6, were flower girls; Shiloh, 8, and Knox, 6, reportedly served as ring bearers.

