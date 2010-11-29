It's Official! Alexa Chung is Fashion's "It" Girl!

We've been hyping Alexa Chung's ineffable coolness for months and now the New York ﻿Times agrees! The British model was profiled this weekend and declared fashion's "latest 'it' girl." Not only does Chung have a line of clothing at Madewell, but she's also starring in a PBS reality show "Thrift America," which will track her mining consignment shops for undiscovered gems. The show debuts next summer, but you don't have to wait that long to pick up a few style tips from this trendsetter. We've rounded up her nine go-to wardrobe pieces so that you can snag her enviably cool vibe now. Click through the gallery below for all her style must-haves!