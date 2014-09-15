It's Not Fall Yet! Taylor Swift Steps Out in a Matching Floral Crop Top and Shorts

Summer is not quite over—at least according to Taylor Swift. The star stepped out in a matching floral crop top and high-rise shorts in New York City over the weekend, proving once again her penchant for coordinating looks. Though the temperatures are dropping, the songstress showed off her long stems and toned tummy (thanks to all that gym time!) in a charming reclaimed vintage set by Asos, which she paired with vibrant purple Brian Atwood pumps.

As the seasons transition, Swift has been switching it up in the fashion department—she recently rocked a sultry all-black ensemble—but the songstress never fails to come back to her signature sassy-meets-sweet style roots. Pick up her complete ensemble for under $132 at asos.com.

