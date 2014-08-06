It's a Love Story: Taylor Swift and All Her Favorite Handbags

What's Taylor Swift’s favorite way to amp up an outfit? A great handbag! The country crooner never fails to accessorize her winning street style looks with a luxe and ladylike purse. While she tends to lean towards classic, polished styles like the equestrian-inspired Tod's shopper in a nude hue she's frequently spotted in (above, center), she's not afraid to test out more vibrant styles like the sunny yellow Dolce & Gabbana satchel (above right) or the statement-making lipstick red Hayden Lasher crocodile bag (above, left).

Splash News

Whether its an extra dose of color or toned down neutral, Swift always has an enviable piece on her arm when she hits the pavement. From her iconic Prada top zip tote (above, left) to her bold Bulgari top handle in dark teal blue (above, right), she knows how to wear a bag. The singer also has a penchant for vintage styles—like her clean frame Dolce & Gabbana shoulder bag featuring golden hardware (below, left) and her favorite Dolce & Gabbana black top handle (below, right). Swift certainly loves to take her favorite bags out on the town!

Splash News / FameFlyNet

For more of her favorite accessories, check out Taylor Swift's best street style looks in the gallery.