It's Kate Middleton's Birthday! Give Yourself a Princess Makeover

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 09, 2013

It’s Kate Middleton’s 31st birthday today, and what better way to celebrate than treating yourself to a royal makeover? Middleton and her shiny strands are coveted all over the world—they’ve even inspired a line ofEssie nail polishesand you can snag all of her prettiest looks virtually to our Hollywood Makeover Tool. Just upload your picture to see yourself in her new side-swept bangs, iconic wedding hairstyle, and more. Then, share your makeover on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to let your friends see your tiara-worthy style. Head over to our Hollywood Makeover Tool to start!

