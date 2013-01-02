It's Kate Bosworth's 30th Birthday! See Her Transformation

BEImages; Getty Images
Meghan Blalock
Jan 02, 2013 @ 9:00 am

Kate Bosworth turns 30 today! The screen star first turned heads more than a decade when she played a sun-kissed surfer girl in 2002's Blue Crush. Since then, not only has she scored major roles in films like Superman Returns, but she has secured herself a spot on plenty of best-dressed lists, including ours! The recently-engaged star also just recently proved she can carry a tune in a collaborative holiday video with Topshop, and can design as the co-creator of JewelMint. Is there anything this Los Angeles native can't do? Celebrate her 30th by clicking through the gallery to see how she's transformed over the years.

Kate Bosworth's Target Party FashionSK-II Books BosworthSee Kate Bosworth's Engagement Ring

