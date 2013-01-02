It's Kate Bosworth's 30th Birthday! See Her Transformation

Kate Bosworth turns 30 today! The screen star first turned heads more than a decade when she played a sun-kissed surfer girl in 2002's Blue Crush. Since then, not only has she scored major roles in films like Superman Returns, but she has secured herself a spot on plenty of best-dressed lists, including ours! The recently-engaged star also just recently proved she can carry a tune in a collaborative holiday video with Topshop, and can design as the co-creator of JewelMint. Is there anything this Los Angeles native can't do? Celebrate her 30th by clicking through the gallery to see how she's transformed over the years.

MORE:• Kate Bosworth’s Target Party Fashion• SK-II Books Bosworth• See Kate Bosworth’s Engagement Ring