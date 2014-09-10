It's Here! Shop Britney Spears's Sexy Lingerie and Sleepwear Collection Now

In July, Britney Spears revealed that she was designing a collection of lingerie and sleepwear, and now you can shop the collection! Spears unveiled the full range yesterday during a sexy-meets-sweet presentation at New York Fashion Week, and we can't wait to get our hands on it.

The Intimate Britney Spears line includes 10 different stories (i.e. looks) each named after and inspired by flowers like Amaryllis, Buttercup, Ambrosia, and Jasmine. From bustiers, kimonos, and lingerie to night gowns accompanied by basics, sweats, and jersey sleepwear—the pop star's goal was to create pieces for every type of woman. The collection features design details like intricate shoulder straps and sparkling embellishments as well as crochet edges, satin ribbons, and lace trim.

"Every woman should feel confident and beautiful in everything she puts on. My vision for The Intimate Britney Spears is to create pieces that are sexy, luxurious, and comfortable at the same time. I am excited to introduce this collection because I feel that we accomplished exactly that," Spears said in a statement on her official website.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Intimate Britney Spears

Pieces from the new lingerie line range from $17 to $79 and are available now at intimatebritneyspears.com and barenecessities.com.

Want more? See Britney Spears evolve through the years in our gallery!