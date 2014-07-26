It's Helen Mirren's 69th Birthday! See the Oscar Winner's Transformation Over the Years
Everett Collection, Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Happy Birthday, Helen Mirren! The Oscar winner, who was honored as this year's Hasty Pudding Woman of the year at Harvard University, turns 69 today. The star's film career spans over four decades, and includes numerous award nominations and wins. Although Mirren has captivated audiences through the years - who can forget her awe-inspiring portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen? - we can't help but admire the actress's flawless beauty and, of course, her bikini-ready Body of the Year -- both of which we're totally envious of. Who knew 69 could look that good?
Click through our gallery to see Dame Helen Mirren transform from a budding 24-year-old actress to an award-winning Hollywood icon.