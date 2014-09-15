It's Finally Here! Watch the First Full Trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay

Trust us: The new trailer for The Hunger Games will give you chills.

The just-released trailer for Mockingjay – Part 1 offers us a sneak peek into the chaotic, and much darker world of District 13, the region that was formerly thought to have been annihilated. In the trailer, we see Jennifer Lawrence as our heroine Katniss Everdeen threaten the heads of her new residence ("You will rescue Peeta at the earliest opportunity, or you will find another Mockingjay." She also goes head-to-head with President Snow (an intimidating Donald Sutherland), who offers an unsettling outlook: "It's the things we love the most that destroy us."

