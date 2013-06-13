It's a Fashion Stickup! See How The Bling Ring Gang Stole Our Attention on the Red Carpet

They may have pocketed major jewels as fame-thirsty miscreants in The Bling Ring, but on the red carpet, Emma Watson (in Christopher Kane), Katie Chang (in Jill Stuart), Claire Julien (in Balmain), and Taissa Farmiga (in Marchesa) stole the show with their ultra-glam outfits. We've tracked down the cast's whereabouts and gathered intel on their best red carpet ensembles -- from the first screenings at Cannes, to the film's New York City premiere. Click the photo to see the gang's most-elegant looks, all of which would definitely give their celebrity targets a run for their money.