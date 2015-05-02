It's David Beckham's 40th Birthday but You Get the Gift: 15 Smoking-Hot Photos

Today, we’re toasting to David Beckham, who rings in his 40th birthday. The former pro soccer player, who has transitioned into modeling and designing by collaborating with companies like H&M and Belstaff, is one-half of what is arguably the most stylish couple in Hollywood. Let’s just say it: wife Victoria Beckham is one lucky lady!

Beckham, who is set to celebrate the birthday milestone in Morocco with friends and family, has repeatedly made us swoon with his piercing eyes, toned physique, and playful smile. In honor of his big day, we’re taking a look back at his hottest photos, from a sleek red carpet appearance to a candid throw-back snapshot of the star in 1995.

