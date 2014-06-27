It's Confirmed! Find Out Who Will Design Jamie Chung's Wedding Gown

Image zoom COURTNEY DUDLEY

Although Jamie Chung’s wedding to fiancé Bryan Greenberg isn't until the fall of next year, she already knows who she'll be wearing—Monique Lhuillier! Chung (pictured above with Lhuillier, photographed by InStyle earlier this year) gave us all the details on her upcoming nuptial style at an intimate dinner last night hosted by FORWARD by Elyse Walker + Cushnie et Ochs. "I have no idea what I want, but I do know that Monique Lhuillier is going to custom design me a dress," she tells InStyle.com exclusively. "I just need try on different styles of dresses, figure out what shape I like. and then go from there."

Why Monique? "It's ethereal. It's beautiful. It's classic. It's everything that I like in a wedding dress. It's simplistic and yet when you look up close, you realize how much detail is put into each and every single dress," Chung shares. "She's been doing this for a long time, and I really trust her taste."

Initially, the actress had no idea what she wanted in a wedding gown, but is beginning to hone in on what styles she prefers. "I love her 2014 bridal line, and she has these beautiful dresses that have lace sleeves. I never thought I'd be into that, but I feel like that would be kind of perfect for fall," Chung says. "I want to experiment with different things, but I don't have my heart set on anything. Nor have I made a decision yet."

At the dinner last night, Chung was joined by other stars at the event, including Cody Horn and Ashley Madekwe, along with Cushnie et Och's designers Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs. Chung, Horn, and Madekwe (pictured below) all looked stunning in sexy cutout dresses from the label. Guests, who were there to fete the label's upcoming collaboration with with Elyse Walker, enjoyed sunset drinks and the warm summer evening as they gazed at the stunningly picturesque pink sunset and calm ocean.

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

—Reporting by Carita Rizzo