It's a Big Day for Gwyneth Paltrow! It's the Star's 41st Birthday, and the 5th Anniversary of Goop.com

Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot to celebrate today! Not only is it her 41st birthday, but her lifestyle site Goop.com is ringing in its fifth year on the world wide web. Originally started as a private site for Paltrow's friends to share travel hot spots, Goop quickly picked up a massive following, and we're always clicking back to see the latest journal entries, recipes, and covetable fashion and beauty offerings available in the e-store. "Goop readers trust my taste and know that I know where to find cool stuff," she told InStyle previously. "People always call and say, 'I'm going on a trip. Where should I eat?' I was in Italy for months doing a film and found the bikini waxer and the pizza place and so on. I thought maybe other people might want to know, too." To celebrate her birthday and her website's milestone, we're taking a look back at Gwyneth's extensive career -- from her high school days, to now! Click the box below to see how she has transformed over the years.

