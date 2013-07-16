It's 90 Degrees in New York City and Everyone Is Sweating Except Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

It’s 90 degrees in New York City, but you’d never know it looking at Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl. Last night, the pair attended the premiere of Girl Most Likely in the Lower East Side (above right) looking as if off-the-chart humidity doesn’t affect their perfect skin and outfits (seriously, he’s in a long-sleeve shirt for goodness sake!). Granted, they are probably walking in and out of hired Range Rovers and Escalades and spending less than five minutes in the singeing New York heat—but still. Truly, they are the couple that not looks cool, but stays cool, too. Click to see more photos of this picture-perfect duo.

