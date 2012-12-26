It's 2 Broke Girls Star Beth Behrs's Birthday!

2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs turns 27 today! The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native first won us over with her All-American girl next door looks and slightly sardonic charm on the CBS show created by Sex and the City mastermind Michael Patrick King, and she keeps it real when it comes to staying radiant. She relies upon a "statement smile" like this coral color, which she says should be worn with subtle makeup. Click through to read more about how to replicate the birthday girl's secret to a powerful lip!

