The It Girls' Newest Summer Must-Have

Last week, celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez invited fashionable friends like Kristen Bell and Rachel Bilson to shop one of her favorite summer lines, Hanne Bloch, during a soiree at L.A. boutique Sydney Michelle. "The bright, summery colors make it really fun and luxurious," said Bilson of the resort-wear and swimsuits in the collection by the Danish designer (who worked for luxe label Missoni for 20 years before striking out on her own). "You can wear it to the beach or out at night. You can live in this stuff." Need new pieces for your late-summer wardrobe? Visit hanne-bloch.com for store locations.

—Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy

