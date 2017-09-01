This Badass Actress Wants to Pitch an All-Black Gossip Girl Revival

Did you just say Gossip Girl? We’re all ears.

The hit CW TV is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and we have reason to believe a hilarious yet much-needed revival may be in the works. Enter Issa Rae. Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you know the actress is the main star on Insecure, one of HBO’s funniest and most authentic new comedies.

Philip Ramey/Corbis/Getty

Earlier this week, Rae participated in a video series for The New Yorker in which popular TV stars like Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer pitch their dream TV shows on camera. Rae’s? A black version of Gossip Girl.

In the video below, she describes the idea. “I would like to pitch you a new show 'bout black teenagers. Think 90210 or Gossip Girl for black kids,” she said. “Maybe we call it Ladera Heights 90041. It could be Potomac, Maryland, 20854. That’s the real s—.”

“Insecure”’s @issarae pitches a “‘90210’ but for black kids,” where the main character is a young, black, rich teen named Lil Richie, who's tired of the access and the excess. Produced for our Television Issue, in collaboration with @topicstories. A post shared by The New Yorker (@newyorkermag) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively's Killer New Role Couldn't Be Farther From Her Gossip Girl Days

Rae moved on to describe her lead characters, which include a rich black teen aptly named Lil Richie. “I don’t think since, I would say like a Moesha, have we followed the lives of black teens. So, like, where’s our Gossip Girl? This Gossip Girl is black, b—! How ‘bout that? That’s the tagline.”

RELATED: Gossip Girl Made Blake Lively Really Fearful of This One Thing

Dear networks, are you paying attention?