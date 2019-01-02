Isla Fisher Is No Longer a Redhead

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty Images

Isla Fisher, arguably one of the most famous redheads in Hollywood, is a redhead no more. Yes, that's right; As of January 1, 2019, she's a blonde.

"Go blonde in ‘19 or go home," she captioned a picture of her new bright blonde hair. Coincidentally, her caption is a sentiment that seemingly all of Hollywood is living by right now.

Shades of blonde, whether pale, golden, or platinum, are trending pretty hard right now. In just a matter of a few weeks, Khloé Kardashian, Hilary Duff, and Chloë Grace Moretz all went blonde or even blonder, and in late December, we predicted that creamy shades will rule 2019. Fisher's creamy, root-y blonde shade with honey highlights proves the point.

While Fisher has lightened and darkened her famous red hair over the years, she's never completely ditched the color genre until now.

Of course, there's a chance that this new look is just a well-crafted wig, but her caption hints at permanence.