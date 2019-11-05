Iskra Lawrence Just Confirmed She's Pregnant
The model is expecting her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne.
Model Iskra Lawrence just confirmed she's pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne, a music producer.
The 29-year-old model shared a photo to Instagram, writing, "It’s not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of 3."
She had previously hinted at the news on her Instagram story on Monday, telling followers: "Hi, my loves. Sorry, I feel like I’ve been a little bit MIA. I have some very exciting news, but I think I’m ready to tell the world tomorrow so get ready. Maybe 2 p.m. Let me just get some stuff together."
Lawrence and Payne first met in January 2018, which Payne described in a YouTube video as a love-at-first-sight moment. "So, we're at this party, I'm jamming... I see from the corner of my eye this shining, sparkling, [woman]" he said.