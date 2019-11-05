Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Model Iskra Lawrence just confirmed she's pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne, a music producer.

The 29-year-old model shared a photo to Instagram, writing, "It’s not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of 3."

She had previously hinted at the news on her Instagram story on Monday, telling followers: "Hi, my loves. Sorry, I feel like I’ve been a little bit MIA. I have some very exciting news, but I think I’m ready to tell the world tomorrow so get ready. Maybe 2 p.m. Let me just get some stuff together."

Lawrence and Payne first met in January 2018, which Payne described in a YouTube video as a love-at-first-sight moment. "So, we're at this party, I'm jamming... I see from the corner of my eye this shining, sparkling, [woman]" he said.