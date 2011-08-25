Isaiah Mustafa's Next Move: Charlie's Angels!

Old Spice's sexy spokesman Isaiah Mustafa is coming to prime time! The man your man could smell like will play detective Ray Goodson on the new Drew Barrymore-produced series Charlie’s Angels. In the story line, Goodson was engaged to angel Kate (Annie Ilonzeh), but later broke it off, CNN reports. The series, which also stars Minka Kelly and Rachael Taylor, premieres Thursday, September 22nd on ABC.

