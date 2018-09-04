An Isabel Marant Lipstick Now Exists — and It’s Only $12

Erin Lukas
Sep 04, 2018 @ 11:15 am
A pair of Isabel Marant boots might set you back a cool $1200, but on Sept. 19, the designer is bringing her brand of effortlessly cool staples to the drugstore via an Isabel Marant x L’Oréal Paris capsule collection.

Marant teamed up with L’Oréal to create products inspired by her signature looks, dubbed the "Most Wanted" collection. The range incudes multipurpose makeup that can easily be applied with your fingers, without having to fuss with brushes. Oh, and everything is under $20 (yes, really).

Marant gave the brand's fan-favorite Color Riche Matte Lipstick the French girl treatment with two nudes, three reds, and two plums that all cater to a wide range of skin tones. Also included in the mix is a lip gloss that can be used on your lips and cheeks, a two-pan eyeshadow palette, a translucent mascara, and glow cream that makes for a great highlight. 

And as expected, the packaging is minimalist and chic. It's black with white block letters featuring the brand's logo and product name. 

The collection will pre-launch online on Sept. 19, and officially hits Isabel Marant stores and wherever you can buy L’Oréal products on Sept. 27. Who would have ever thought that scoring Isabel Marant at the drugstore would be a reality? 

Keep scrolling to get a first look at the entire capsule collection before it launches later this month. 

 

L’Oréal Paris x Isabel Marant Smile Colour Riche Matte Lipstick 

All of the seven available shades have a shine-free finish that doesn't get cake-y or dry out lips. 

L'Oreal Paris $12 SHOP NOW
L’Oréal Paris x Isabel Marant Shine Skin Beautifier

This universal peachy-pink tint blurs pores, plus adds a healthy glow to skin. Simply dab it on as needed using your fingers. 

L'Oreal Paris $16 SHOP NOW
L’Oréal Paris x Isabel Marant Wanted Mascara 

A transparent mascara will seperate and define your lashes, plus groom your brows. 

$14 SHOP NOW
 L’Oréal Paris x Isabel Marant Amaze Gloss

Sure, this might look like the average lip gloss, but it's formulated to use on your eyelids for a subtle wash of color, too. 

L'Oreal Paris $12 SHOP NOW
L’Oréal Paris x Isabel Marant Smoke Eyeshadow Duo 

Sweep one or both of these shades on for a customizable eyeshadow look. The turquoise makes for a great base shadow, while the charcoal shade is perfect for creating a smoky effect. 

L'Oreal Paris $14 SHOP NOW

