Sex and the City Is Coming Back, but It's Not What You Think

Sarah Jessica Parker put an end to those Sex and the City 3 rumors, but that doesn't mean that there's no hope for die-hard fans of the franchise. Thanks to Candace Bushnell, the author behind the book that started it all, it looks like something akin to SATC is on its way to our TVs. According to E! Online, the author landed a contract for her newest book, Is There Still Sex in the City?, to be made into a TV show with Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.



"The original Sex and the City book and series served as a groundbreaking touchstone for an entire generation of women, myself included," Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, 'Yes! There is more sex in the city!'"

Image zoom Getty Images

RELATED: Kim Cattrall’s Sex and the City Storyline Involving Miranda’s Teenage Son Was Really Bad

The new show, won't necessarily involve Carrie and Co. Instead, it'll look at what friendship, dating life, and relationships are like after 50. No, it's not exactly what fans are looking for and yes, we can all hope that it blends everyone's favorite girl squad with everyone's other favorite girl squad, the Golden Girls, but nobody knows whats certain other than Bushnell herself. The new book doesn't hit shelves until August, so fans will have to wait until then to see if anyone from the beloved HBO series makes a surprise return. E! adds that Bushnell will write the pilot and executive produce the new show.

"It didn't used to be this way. At one time, 50-something meant the beginning of retirement — working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle. In short, retirement age folks weren't meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier. They weren't expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again," Bushnell said in a statement. "But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of 50 and 60-something women look like today and I'm thrilled to be reflecting the rich, complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen."

RELATED: Meet the Real Mr. Big + 6 More SATC Surprises

During SATC's original run, there was no Tinder, so Bushnell has plenty to mine for the new show. She explains that the new book will take a close look at the dating habits of middle-aged men and women, which is a very different direction than the last SATC spin-off, The Carrie Diaries. That series was aimed at teenagers, airing on the CW and focusing on Carrie Bradshaw's life pre-cosmopolitans. E! also adds that there's no planned premiere date for Is There Still Sex in the City?, so fans may have to wait a while before getting their fix.