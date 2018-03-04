Is Giuliana Rancic Still Married? Everything We Know About Her Love Life

Giuliana Rancic raised eyebrows when she went without her wedding or engagement ring on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night, opting to wear a statement ring on her left middle finger instead.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

So is Giuliana Rancic still married to Bill? The answer is yes, judging by their two Instagram accounts. The two have continued to share sweet photos together, including with their 5-year-old son Edward Duke, as recently as Friday, March 2.

The E! host shared a sweet family photo just two days before the Academy Awards from a rainy day at Universal Studios Hollywood with her husband Bill and son Edward. As for Bill, he’s continued to share sweet snaps with his wife on Instagram, including one sweet snap watching Giuliana report on the red carpet while at home with his son.

 

 

Giuliana and Bill Rancic wed back in 2007 at a gorgeous ceremony in Capri, Italy. The red carpet reporter stunned in a Monique Lhuillier gown at her nuptials, and 10 years later, the couple is going strong.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Looks like this Hollywood power couple is very much still on.

