Style Icon Iris Apfel Explains Why Her Charming Documentary Is Also a "Love Story"

You’d think that a New York style icon would have an intense approach to shopping, but for 94-year-old Iris Apfel acquiring new clothing and accessories is like taking a walk in the park. “You just go into the store and if there’s something you see that you like, you try it on,” she tells InStyle. The fashion fixture may not think too deeply about her wardrobe—“I don’t analyze these things. It takes the joy out of it. It’s an emotional thing,” she adds—but there’s no denying that the former White House interior designer repeatedly turns out jaw-dropping looks that most of us would never think to conceive.

Sure, a quick Google search can help you find some of Apfel’s most notorious ensembles, but for more of her quick-witted sartorial one-liners, we’re officially watching and re-watching Iris, a comical and endearing documentary that profiles the life of the beloved star, available now on Blu-ray and DVD. “I didn’t say yes to [the documentary] at first. I said no several times,” Apfel reveals about the project. “And then I mentioned it to a friend, Linda Fargo in particular, you know Linda?” As the story goes, fashion executive Fargo eagerly convinced her that working with director Albert Maysles would be nothing but a dream come true.

RELATED: Iris Apfel Delivers Fashion Advice to Live By in the Trailer for Her New Documentary

Fast forward a few months and the duo began to work on the picture over the course of four years. “We fell in love instantly,” she says of the crew, adding, “they were very unobtrusive.” Yes, the film is primarily dedicated to all things fashion, but as Apfel herself has learned, the closely watched relationship between her and her now-late husband is also celebrated. “People have said to me they came to see a fashion film and I went away with a love story,” she charmingly says. Prepare to fall in love.

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Alaia Paris Fragrance

RELATED: Now You Know: What's So Appealing About a Hat, Anyway?