Iris Apatow Is All Grown Up and She Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom

Remember when Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s daughters were just tiny little tots who occasionally appeared in their dad’s crowd-pleasing adult comedies?

Well, those days are long gone! On Sunday, 14-year-old Iris Apatow accompanied her famous father to the Teen Choice Awards where she looked totally mature. The actress hit the red carpet alongside her father and sister in a pink gingham minidress with matching platform sandals and a dark-wash denim jacket, giving her preppy look an earthy edge.

The last time we saw Iris, she was playing precocious child star Arya Hopkins in Apatow’s Netflix original series Love. Need to compare just how much she's changed? In 2014, the family headed to the L.A. premiere of The Other Woman, where little Iris nailed it in a floral piece alongside her then 16-year-old older sister, Maude, who was totally twinning with her super-producer dad (above).

Most recently, a 19-year-old Maude stepped out looking older as well in June, where she joined Apatow for the premiere of The Big Sick.

Watch out Bella and Gigi, we have a feeling this sister duo is about to strike it big.