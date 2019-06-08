Irina Shayk Was Reportedly "Unhappy" In Her Relationship With Bradley Cooper

More details are coming to light in the wake of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's seemingly sudden breakup. But while many people didn't think there was any trouble in what looked like paradise, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that Shayk was actually unhappy with how much Cooper was working. Even though she tried to make things work, the source notes that things just got to be too much.

"They haven't been getting along for quite some time and seemed to be holding on to their relationship for the sake of their daughter," a source told ET. "Those closest to them had high hopes that when Bradley completed promoting A Star is Born, they would find time to work out their differences, but things only got worse. Some of their friends feel they never truly got a chance to know each other outside of being a family, and it was just all too much too fast."

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

RELATED: Irina Shayk Nailed the Post-Breakup Look, IMHO

Cooper and Shayk did have somewhat of a whirlwind romance. The two met back in 2015 and kept most of their relationship very private. It wasn't until the critical acclaim of A Star is Born that Shayk and Cooper started making more regular appearances together on the red carpet. In 2017, Shayk gave birth to their daughter, Lea De Seine. But, it seems, the timing never worked out and the two just couldn't get in step with one another. The source adds that the couple never had a chance to genuinely know each other because of their busy schedules.

"Irina truly had high hopes for their future together and felt once the baby was born they would find the time to marry but that never came to fruition," the source continued. "She wanted more from Bradley in every way. But she was unhappy and felt he spent too much time working."

RELATED: Proof Irina Shayk Is Unbothered by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscars Performance

Even though Cooper's slowed down, it wasn't enough. The source added that the feeling may have been mutual, with both Cooper and Shayk feeling unhappy in their relationship. The two could have been putting on a brave face during awards season so that a high-profile split didn't eclipse the accolades that A Star is Born was racking up. The timing seems to be alright now, though neither has issued an official statement on the matter.

"It was recommended they delay a split at what seemed to be the peak of his career because the negative attention would take away from the excitement of the release," the source finished. "Recently, Irina decided enough is enough. She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted and the endless fighting made their life unbearable. They are very different people and once they realized it was the baby that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits."