Irina Shayk Just Hit the Runway in the Sexiest Leather LBD

Breakups are hard for anyone, but they're arguably harder when you're a public figure breaking up with another public figure. Add to that the stress of going back to work at a job where you're standing in front of cameras all day, and it's enough to make anyone cringe in sympathy. But Irina Shayk is making it look easy. And sexy.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old made her first public appearance since it was officially confirmed that she and her boyfriend of four years, Bradley Cooper, had broken up. Shayk hit the catwalk at the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, where she modeled two all black ensembles.

We know this word gets thrown around a lot, but there's really no other way to put it: Irina looked fierce as hell as she hit the catwalk in a strapless leather LBD by Ermanno Scervino, which was styled with matching elbow-length leather gloves, black tights, and patent black Mary Janes.

Image zoom Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

She also stepped out in a two-piece Mugler design — but this isn't your mom's '90s skirt suit. The pinstripe blazer opened to reveal a sheer top beneath, and the matching skirt featured a thigh-high slit that allowed the stockings she also wore with her previous look to peek through.

Image zoom Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On the day that her breakup was confirmed, Irina was seen heading to the airport (in a fantastic jumpsuit, we might add), and People reports that she's spent the last few days working in Iceland.

Shayk — a notoriously private person — hasn't given any personal updates since her split, but if her post-breakup Instagram is anything to go by, she's coping with a little help from mother nature, and generally keeping things positive. (Really, that's not hard to do when you're standing in front of a picturesque waterfall.)

If only breakups were as easy as Instagram can sometimes make them look.