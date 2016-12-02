Watch Pregnant Irina Shayk Channel Demi Moore's Ghost Character

'Tis the season for racy advent calendar videos.

Upon Dec. 2 this year, British magazine Love revealed their recreation of a classic scene from the Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze–led Ghost for their annual advent calendar video series. But this version sports a few key differences by way of Irina Shayk, who is expecting her first child.

Instead of a steamy arts and craft sesh set to The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” by way of a couple and their pottery wheel, the 2016 version features Shayk working on a ceramic piece of her own. The twist? The model’s Patrick Swayze is absent. Where's Bradley Cooper?!

In the 90-second video, Shayk, clad in a knotted open-front tee and a rose gold underwear set, gets down and dirty with the pottery wheel and manages to smear clay all over her body in the process.

Collection Christophel/Alamy Stock Photo

Another key difference between the original scene from 1990 and Phil Poynter’s remake: Shayk is sporting a noticeable baby bump.

Watch the sexy video above—and if you haven't seen Ghost, get on that, stat. (Perhaps another star can give a nod to Whoopi Goldberg's legendary performance next.)