Irina Shayk Got Real About Marriage in Her First Cover Interview Since Splitting from Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk isn't ruling out marriage.

In her first magazine cover story released since she split up with Bradley Cooper, Shayk opened up about her thoughts on getting married, and how she feels about the public interest in her private life.

During the interview, which was conducted before the news of her breakup was released, the famously private model told BAZAAR.com that she understood the curiosity about her high-profile relationship.

“I think it's just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it," she said. "There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity I guess.”

And while she and Cooper never married, she said that she wasn't against the idea.

“Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it," she said in the digital cover story.

Last month, it was confirmed that Cooper and Shayk had split up after four years together. They share one daughter, Lea De Seine, and at the time, it was reported that they were working to figure out how to share custody.

A source told People last month that post-split, Shayk's number one priority is her daughter, and that Cooper is equally on the same page.

“It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” the source said at the time. “They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play. They are both wonderful parents.”