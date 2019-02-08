Why Irina Shayk Is So Secretive About Her Relationship with Bradley Cooper

When Irina Shyak joined Bradley Cooper's on the red carpet at the Golden Globes last month, their joint appearance was a rare moment for the couple. Typically, the pair keep their romance out of the public eye — and they plan to keep it that way going forward.

While speaking with Glamour UK in her new cover story, Shayk gets candid about her decision to separate her personal relationship from her public persona.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she explained to the publication about keeping the Oscar-nominated actor off her grid.

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," Irina continued. "That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Shayk and Cooper have been dating since 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Lea, two years later. However, their public outings as a couple — let alone as a family of three — are kept to a minimum.

Though, we're still holding out hope for the couple to walk the red carpet together at the Oscars. That will be a moment Irina will surely not want to miss!