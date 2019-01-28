Why Irina Shayk Didn't Attend the SAG Awards with Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were #CoupleGoals when they hit the red carpet together at the Golden Globes earlier this month, but at Sunday night's SAG Awards, the actor was noticeably without his longtime girlfriend.

Instead, he brought along his mom, Gloria Campano, to fill Irina's place. So, why exactly was the model missing in action on Sunday night? Work.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In addition to being Bradley's love and mother to the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Lea, Irina also has a full-time gig as a model. And, apparently, her schedule conflicted with the annual award show.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Saturday, Shayk posted about her whereabouts on Instagram, informing her fans that she was heading to her native Russia for a campaign with Sephora and Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Balancing a partner, a baby, and work can be tough, but Shayk juggles her multiple roles with ease. "I think it's really important to remember that a woman is the strongest one and that if we want we can manage everything at the same time," she explained to E! News back in October.

"And it's really important to just be yourself and just remember who you are and manage everything, because we can manage everything if we want to."

Relationships are all about sacrifice, and we imagine Bradley still had a great evening even if Irina wasn't by his side.