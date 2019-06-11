Irina Shayk Is Living Her Best Life Post-Breakup from Bradley Cooper

Shortly after news broke that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper had split, the supermodel jetted off to Iceland for a post-breakup getaway, and, from the looks of her Instagram grid, she's living her best life while single.

On Monday evening, the mom of one shared a sexy snapshot of herself standing on a rock near a waterfall with her butt showing from her Intimissimi bathing suit. The 33-year-old's body is straight fire, and fans speculated in the comments section that she may be subtly sending Bradley a message with the photo.

"Bradley is crying somewhere," one user wrote alongside several cry-face emojis, while another commented: "Can't believe what he did." And one fan said what we all were thinking: "Show him what he's missing."

Apparently, Irina was the one who dumped Bradley, as sources state the actor was "emotionally absent" while filming A Star Is Born with co-star Lady Gaga. "Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born," a source told People. "They tried to save the relationship, but it had changed."

Image zoom Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Another insider revealed to ET that Irina had "high hopes" for her relationship with Bradley, but, ultimately, his work schedule took a toll.

"Recently Irina decided enough is enough. She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted and the endless fighting made their life unbearable," the source said of the former couple. "They are very different people and once they realized it was the baby that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits."