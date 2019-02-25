Proof Irina Shayk Is Unbothered by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscars Performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance of their hit song "Shallow" at the Oscars was literally off the charts, but Cooper's wife, Irina Shayk, appeared unfazed by their on-stage chemistry.

Despite rumors of a secret romance between the co-stars, the entire evening remained drama-free. In fact, Shayk was nothing but supportive of both Cooper and Gaga's big night, and we have receipts.

After Cooper and Mother Monster shut down the Kodak Dolby Theatre with their musical set on Sunday, Shayk was the first to get up from her seat to offer the pair a standing ovation. Just look at the video below, and you'll see her clapping in her backless black dress and new bob haircut.

Here’s what standing ovation looked like inside Dolby for @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper after their “Shallow” #Oscars performance. Irina Shayk was first up out of her seat. Before Bradley walked up to perform, Jennifer Lopez patted him on back to encourage him. Super sweet pic.twitter.com/eF69IOYToY — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019

Still, the internet couldn't shake the heart-racing, palm sweaty feeling Gaga and Cooper induced with their performance, and fellow musician and Spice Girl Mel B even took note. During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Mel says her heart went out to Irina, as she alluded that Gaga was on the brink of breaking girl code. "See, I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend," she began while speaking with host Piers Morgan.

"But I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there's a women's code and hopefully that's not...hopefully it's only professional."



If Mel and the rest of the world needs more proof that there's zero beef between Gaga and Shayk, we also have photo evidence of the duo hugging after Gaga won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Sorry, internet.

