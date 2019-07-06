People Think Irina Shayk Is Trolling Bradley Cooper with Her Independence Day Instagram

Like many of her celebrity counterparts, model Irina Shayk spent the Fourth of July posing in a picturesque setting somewhere in America, letting freedom ring. But perhaps, according to a select group of fans, it isn't the nation's freedom she's celebrating, but rather her independence from ex Bradley Cooper.

On Instagram, the newly-single mom of one demonstrated her supermodel skills by balancing atop a stack of logs next to serene lake, wearing nothing but tiny shorts and an American flag top tied above her waist. "Happy 4 Th," she captioned the sexy snap.

It didn't take the internet long to speculate that Irina was throwing some subtle shade at Cooper with her Independence Day photo. "I know what's on your mind -- "Freedoooooooom," wrote one user, while another chose an alternative caption for the post: "The feel when you finally single again #liberating."

A few others put it simply, "Free and happy."

While Shayk didn't directly address Bradley in the post, their breakup is still fresh enough to stir up some emotions.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Just a month earlier, Irina and Bradley called it quits after four years together. According to Entertainment Tonight, it was reportedly Irina who initiated the split because “she didn’t feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted."

“Irina truly had high hopes for their future together and felt once the baby was born they would find the time to marry but that never came to fruition,” a source told the outlet. “She wanted more from Bradley in every way. But she was unhappy and felt he spent too much time working.”