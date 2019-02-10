Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Suit Up at the BAFTA Awards

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are not your traditional celebrity couple. Just last week, the model admitted that she likes to keep her private life — well, private — and doesn't even post pictures of the pair on her Instagram.

And when it comes to red carpet appearances, the famous parents don't always abide by the customary dress code. Ignoring gender stereotypes, Irina suited up in a Burberry tuxedo jacket with nothing underneath and matching black trousers at the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

Image zoom Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Her sexy spin on menswear was complemented by a gold pendant necklace, silver hoops, and embellished block-heel sandals. Meanwhile, Bradley looked dapper standing next to his lady in a Celine by Heidi Slimane tux and bow tie.

Image zoom Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Cooper decided to ditch the Grammys — where his film A Star Is Born is nominated in five categories — in favor of the London event. But Bradley seemed to be happy where he was at.

During the award show, he even gave his girlfriend a sweet shout out. "I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen. I share this with Lady Gaga tonight, the music was the heartbeat of this film," he began while accepting the award for Best Original Music, according to The Daily Mail.

"I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year." In return, Irina gave Bradley a standing ovation for his win.