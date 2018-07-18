Ireland Baldwin Could Pass as Her Mom Kim Basinger’s Twin

When 22-year-old Ireland Baldwin chose to follow in her mom's modeling footsteps, it didn't exactly prompt shock and awe. Don't get us wrong, the career move was decidedly earned, but with parents like Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, Ireland has been model-esque from the get-go—and that hasn't changed a bit.

It might be tiring (or obvious) to hear over and over again how much she looks like Kim, but, well, it's accurate. Ireland and her mom Kim are scarily similar, especially if you compare current shots of Ireland with pics of Kim at her age.

Take a look; this pretty much speaks for itself.

Getty Images

They're hardly the only ones twinning in the family, though. Ireland and her cousin Hailey Baldwin could easily pass as sisters, and they seem to share an equally strong sisterly bond. Ireland will even be a bridesmaid in Hailey's wedding, as her mom Basinger revealed this week.

"[Hailey's sister] Alaia and Ireland, they’re in the wedding. I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing," Basinger said. "Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now."

The lookalike family is clearly sticking together. When Hailey's big sis Alaia got married last year, Ireland and Hailey were also right by her side.

We bet when Hailey and Justin Bieber get married, it will be much of the same. Who would want it any other way?