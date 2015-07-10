An InStyle Salon May Soon Open Near You

You're probably used to turning to InStyle to brush up on the latest fashion and beauty news, but you'll soon be able to experience it first-hand at The Salon by InStyle.

On July 17, The Salon by InStyle will open 15 locations inside JCPenney stores found in Illinois, Texas, Florida, and California. In each salon, women (as well as men and children) will find professional hair services that are curated by InStyle and in line with the latest trends—all in a fresh, contemporary environment.

If you don't live in one of the four states, don't fret just yet: The Salon by InStyle will expand nationwide come 2016. Be on the lookout for more updates on our hair trend book and our official launch event.

Here are the first 15 The Salon by InStyle locations:

Texas

Stonebriar Centre, Frisco

Collin Creek Mall in Plano

Ridgemar Mall in Fort Worth

The Village at Fairview in Fairview

Florida

Boynton Beach Mall in Boynton Beach

Pembroke Lakes Mall, Pembroke Pines

Dadeland Mall in Miami

Illinois

Yorktown Center in Lombard

Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet

Algonquin Commons in Algonquin

Mokena Mall in Mokena

California

Glendale Galleria in Glendale

Northridge Fashion Center in Northridge

Palmdale in Palmdale

The Shops at Montebello in Montebello