An InStyle Salon May Soon Open Near You

You're probably used to turning to InStyle to brush up on the latest fashion and beauty news, but you'll soon be able to experience it first-hand at The Salon by InStyle.
On July 17, The Salon by InStyle will open 15 locations inside JCPenney stores found in Illinois, Texas, Florida, and California. In each salon, women (as well as men and children) will find professional hair services that are curated by InStyle and in line with the latest trends—all in a fresh, contemporary environment.
If you don't live in one of the four states, don't fret just yet: The Salon by InStyle will expand nationwide come 2016. Be on the lookout for more updates on our hair trend book and our official launch event.
Here are the first 15 The Salon by InStyle locations:
Texas
Stonebriar Centre, Frisco
Collin Creek Mall in Plano
Ridgemar Mall in Fort Worth
The Village at Fairview in Fairview
Florida
Boynton Beach Mall in Boynton Beach
Pembroke Lakes Mall, Pembroke Pines
Dadeland Mall in Miami
Illinois
Yorktown Center in Lombard
Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet
Algonquin Commons in Algonquin
Mokena Mall in Mokena
California
Glendale Galleria in Glendale
Northridge Fashion Center in Northridge
Palmdale in Palmdale
The Shops at Montebello in Montebello