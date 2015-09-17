Introducing the InStyle Awards, Honoring Those Who Define Red Carpet Style

Where do fashion’s biggest moments happen? The red carpet? The runway? On October 26, fashion’s finest hour will take place at the inaugural InStyle Awards, honoring the actors, actresses, and artists whose style defines the red carpet, as well as the image makers behind the scenes.

This year’s honorees are:

Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton – Designer

Gwyneth Paltrow – Style Icon

Zoë Kravitz – Breakthrough Style Star

Ansel Elgort – Man of Style

Serge Normant – Hairstylist

Charlotte Tilbury – Makeup Artist

Kate Young – Stylist

RELATED: No One Wears White Like Gwyneth Paltrow: See Her Best Looks

During an intimate dinner hosted by Editorial Director Ariel Foxman at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, each honoree will be introduced by a special presenter and will receive custom-designed awards created by fashion illustrator Donald Robertson.

In concert with the awards, InStyle created a new editorial franchise, “Hollywood’s 50 Best Dressed,” edited by Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, to honor the inexorable relationship between the runway and the red carpet. Making its debut in the November issue, the 14-page feature and its accompanying interactive digital hub on InStyle.com will become available October 16.

READ MORE: To Be the First to See This Feature and More, Subscribe to InStyle Now

“This annual ‘Hollywood’s 50 Best Dressed’ list is a definitive, authoritative way to illustrate and articulate how the worlds of fashion and Hollywood come together in a symbiotic manner to build a celebrity image. Now, more than ever, celebrities understand the impact of their red carpet choices and are using the platform in a way that is character-defining,” said Ariel Foxman, Editorial Director, InStyle and StyleWatch. “We wanted to acknowledge the power of fashion in image creation and celebrate the people behind the scenes who create the special moments we all talk about.”

Join the conversation on social media with #InStyleAwards and visit instyle.com/InStyleAwards for updates.

PHOTOS: InStyle's Red Carpet Central