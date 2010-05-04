Introducing the Best Beauty Buys Database!
Want to know which lipstick flatters your complexion? Or which shampoo smooths extra curly strands? Our annual list of Best Beauty Buys hit newsstands with our May issue, and now you can browse them all online in our new Best Beauty Buys database. In addition to the 150 expert-approved 2010 picks, you can shop, sort and try on winning products from the past six years. "The list is the culmination of months of interviews with hundreds of experts, so you can be sure that each and every foundation, lipstick, anti-ager, body lotion, shampoo, curling iron, hairspray, and toothpaste is the best in its class," said InStyle Managing Editor Ariel Foxman. "And even more exciting: InStyle readers get an exclusive 20% discount on the Editors' Picks."