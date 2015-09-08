Behind the Scenes with Halt and Catch Fire's Mackenzie Davis

If you don't already recognize actress Mackenzie Davis from her memorable roles in That Awkward Moment or Halt and Catch Fire, take note, because she is about to break big. Next month, the 28-year-old Vancouver native will steal scenes as a NASA scientist in the highly-anticipated fantasy film, The Martian. Her starry new colleagues? Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kate Mara and Kristen Wiig, among others.

While Davis was still gearing up to take flight, we had a blast getting to know her on set of our September fashion shoot at the Brooklyn home of late American artist Terry Adkins. In between poses in quirky looks by Michael Kors Collection, Chanel, and Max Mara, Davis found time to check out the massive library that surrounded her, devoted to African art, jazz, and black history. And besides her bookworm tendencies, here are a few other fun things we learned about her.

She cries when she flies.

"I'm so emotional on planes. Just being above the clouds gets me choked up. Flight attendants used to worry, but I'm better at it now."

She wants to go gray.

"Right before I shot That Awkward Moment, I dyed my hair gray and used Just for Men to turn my eyebrows black. I feel uncomfortable when I'm trying to be beautiful—there's the idea that you can succeed or fail. I prefer witchy."

She is a huge Schwimmer fan.

"My guilty pleasure is watching old episodes of Friends. David Schwimmer is the most unheralded of stars. His physical comedy is incredible."

