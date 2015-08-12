Prepare for 2015's Internet Cat Video Festival with These 7 Purr-fect Vids

It's time for all feline fanatics to unite for the fourth annual Internet Cat Video Festival, which will once again pay homage to our furry little friends. Cat lovers will gather tonight at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn., to enjoy a mash-up of videos that range from comedic Vines to dramatic short films all curated by Will Braden, creator of the Henri Le Chat Noir videos (watch one below), and to find out the winner of the Golden Kitty Award, which goes to the best cat video of the year. In case you missed last year's clips, a playlist of videos from 2014's celebration are up on Braden's YouTube account.

If you have a borderline obsession for cats like the festival goers, here's a look back as some of the most beloved cat videos of all time. Find out if your favorite made the cut and enjoy the cute kitties below.

1. Henri, le Chat Noir​

2. Keyboard Cat

3. BaneCat

4. Cat Bath Freak Out

5. Cat Soothes a Crying Baby

6. The Original Grumpy Cat

7. Ninja Cat

