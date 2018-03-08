Salma Hayek Wants to Hear You Roar on International Women's Day

When Salma Hayek and Gucci team up in the name of womankind, you listen.

In honor of International Women’s Day 2018, the fashion house collaborated with Chime for Change—the women’s empowerment charity co-founded by Beyoncé, Hayek, and former Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini—in a creative call to action.

Both parties teamed up with artist Cleo Wade on a collection of inspiring pieces that are part of a worldwide social media and advertising campaign that targets women's issues and the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements's messages.

The works bear rainbow-colored phrases like, “We do not change the world when we whisper, we change it when we roar,” “How will you use your voice today?” and “Women of the world: we see you, we hear you, we are you.”

So how can you help, particularly on International Women's Day? Chime for Change works to promote education, health, and justice for women and girls around the world. But beyond raising awareness, the organization rallies to raise money for various projects that range from rescuing girls from forced prostitution in India (donate here) to launching a poultry hatchery and feed mill in Liberia (donate here). Since its founding in February 2013, it has raised more than $10 million.

The new campaign's messages are particularly relevant for Hayek, who wrote a powerful New York Times op-ed in December in which she alleged multiple experiences of sexual harassment at the hands of Harvey Weinstein (through a rep, the producer refuted the accusations).

Time’s up, ladies—let’s hear you roar.