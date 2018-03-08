5.3 Million Women in Spain Walked Out of Work for International Women’s Day

The theme of Thursday’s International Women’s Day 2018 is #PressForProgress, but that’s not the only message that activist women have sent.

Women are wearing purple, donating to Planned Parenthood, writing to female politicians, and even manspreading in solidarity of each other and the annual call for gender equality, which began in 1909. Women participating in rallies across the globe are bringing #MeToo and #NoMore into the conversation, together making one point clear: Time’s up.

According to The Guardian, 5.3 million people walked out of work in Spain to support International Women’s Day and, specifically, to call attention to gender disparities when it comes to sexual and domestic violence and income. The overarching message of the #MeToo movement has been to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, while the No More campaign works to end domestic violence and sexual assault.

The women participating in Spain’s protest, which was organized by the 8 March Commission, include high-profile political figures like Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena and Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau. The signs created for the rallies carry powerful messages like, “Who Run the World? Girls,” “Girl Power,” “We Are Gonna Start the Revolution,” and “Women’s Rights = Human Rights.” According to the BBC, Penélope Cruz canceled previously scheduled events to join the strike.

In addition, The New York Times reports that similar rallies occurred across Europe. In England, the Women’s Strike Assembly UK called for women to wear red, while France’s Libération newspaper was sold for €2.50 for men, but €2.00 for women.

In Rome, actress Asia Agento, one of the many women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, reportedly participated in a march as well. Other protests took place in the Philippines, India, South Korea, Afghanistan, and the Central African Republic.