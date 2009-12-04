@InStyle's Top Tweets of the Week

Dec 04, 2009

Nail polish is always a hot topic in our Twitterverse (especially when we're giving away over 1200 bottles!). And who can resist dresses and diamonds? Here's what our Twitter fans loved this week:

1. Is your boyfriend about to pop the question? Make sure he sees this first!2. 8 stylish dresses under $100!3. Dear Blair Waldorf, Please bring back the headbands!4. 20 days of free nail polish!5. Vanessa Hudgens has one of hottest celebrity hairstyles of 2009!

