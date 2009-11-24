@InStyle's Top Tweets of the Week

InStyle Staff
Nov 24, 2009 @ 2:00 pm

Miley Cyrus may have ceased to Tweet, but she's still a favorite of @InStyle followers. Another topic that's always hot is hair, specifically the styles of stars like Kristen Stewart and Carrie Underwood. Here's what our Twitter fans loved this week:

1. What's Miley Cyrus wearing?2. Kristen Stewart's cropped top.3. Carrie Underwood cuts her hair!4. Want to dress to impress this Thanksgiving?5. Nail essentials for your holiday manicure!

