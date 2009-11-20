@InStyle's Top Tweets of the Week

New Moon mania has struck InStyle.com! Kristen Stewart nabbed 3 of the 5 top Tweets this weekhere's what else our Twitter fans loved:

1. New Moon star Kristen Stewart's glowing complexion.

2. What's Kristen Stewart wearing?

3. The hottest manicures!

4. Kristen Stewart, @AshleyMGreene and Dakota Fanning's killer dresses!

5. The hottest holiday trend!

Follow InStyle on Twitter for breaking style and beauty news and the chance to win hot products in our exclusive giveaways!