@InStyle's Top Tweets of the Week

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Courtesy of Rue du Mail
InStyle Staff
Nov 13, 2009 @ 5:00 pm

The gunmetal manicure, our vested obsession with sequins and Kristen Stewart's sparkling skin—here's what our Twitter fans loved most this week:

1. The hottest new nail color!2. Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher share the Broadway stage.3. The sexiest sequined vest we've ever seen!4. Carrie Underwood's N.Y.C. street style.5. Kristen Stewart's glowing skin secrets.

