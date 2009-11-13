@InStyle's Top Tweets of the Week

The gunmetal manicure, our vested obsession with sequins and Kristen Stewart's sparkling skin—here's what our Twitter fans loved most this week:

1. The hottest new nail color!2. Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher share the Broadway stage.3. The sexiest sequined vest we've ever seen!4. Carrie Underwood's N.Y.C. street style.5. Kristen Stewart's glowing skin secrets.

Follow InStyle on Twitter for breaking style and beauty news and the chance to win hot products in our exclusive giveaways!