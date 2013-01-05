InStyle's Most Popular Pin of the Week: Oz-Inspired Nail Polish

Courtesy of OPI
Randy Miller
Jan 05, 2013 @ 11:30 am

Ready to go over the rainbow? Looks like you are, because this week's most popular pin was a sparkling hue from OPI's Oz: The Great and Powerful collection. We love the When Monkeys Fly shade so much, we can't wait to click our heels and twinkle our tips with a coat of this yellow brick road-inspired metallic. Vote for this polish or any of our lacquer loves, then let us know what else you're obsessing over at pinterest.com/instylemag by repinning, liking, or commenting on any of our 67 stylish boards—or by clicking the link below.

