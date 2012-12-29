InStyle's Favorite Instagram Photos of 2012

2012 was an exciting year for InStyle on Instagram! From coast to coast, our editors took our 204,000-plus followers up-close with celebrities (like Mad Men’s Jessica Pare at the Emmys), inside the most exclusive events (like Cartier’s dinner), behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week (where we spotted Alexander Wang’s niece, Alia), and previewed collections before they ever hit stores (like when we saw these Brian Atwood fringe heels). Click through to see our most memorable Instagram moments of the year, and then make sure to follow us @instylemagazine to see the latest all-access photos!

MORE:• Instagram: Backstage 12-12-12 Photos!• Instagram: Bridal Fashion Week Pics• The 10 Biggest Brands on Instagram